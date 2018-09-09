Multiple Owners
Tank Design Oslo, Norway
Jarle Wathne Johansen Oslo, Norway
Oda Wahl Oslo, Norway
Mari Pünther Oslo, Norway
Eat Foundation
Food can fix it 

EAT is the science-based global platform for food system transformation, and is a non-profit organization founded by the Stordalen Foundation, Stockholm Resilience Centre and the Wellcome Trust to catalyze a food system transformation. Their vision is a fair and sustainable global food system for healthy people, animals and planet – leaving no one behind. The visual identity is an expression of inclusiveness, connecting the dots & gathering people around a table to find holistic solutions to our broken food system.















Visit the website at www.eatforum.org
Visit us at TANK.no
