Zertouche by Sabbath ®
The infinity and time, are captured to be a reminder of the existence itself. Our concept is developed under the imagination of a canvas, including endless possibilities.
The identity is a celebration of life, and the magic created behind the lens.
Simplicity is the key attribute for this brand development that distinguishes in elegance, including soft touches of adventure & courage.
Online @ sabbath.mx
Team
Design + Direction: Jorge Zamonsett & Luis Alberto
Printshop : La Tipográfica
Paper Selection: Color Plan
Photography: Rodrigo Chapa
