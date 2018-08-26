Creative Office     



Torvits + Trench by Sabbath ®



Symbolized on “+” as the paramount representation of union, the identity is tailored to represent synergy as the catalyst of change.


T+T is an Interior Design & Experience Studio operating from offices in London + Copenhagen, the identity concept functions around the collaborative thinking. We created a map of the global territory in which the founders are from, using the key component (+) to function as graphical language/ system which also enables to function at larger scale. The application of the Brand is sober and detailed on the purity and delicate touches of print magic.





Online                                                                       @                                                                       sabbath.mx








Team

Design + Direction: Jorge Zamonsett & Luis Alberto
Photography: Rodrigo Chapa
Printshop : La Tipográfica
Paper Selection: Color Plan

Agency: VVS Group







Thank You!
Add to Collection
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.