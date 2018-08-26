







Torvits + Trench by Sabbath ®













Symbolized on “+” as the paramount representation of union, the identity is tailored to represent synergy as the catalyst of change.









T+T is an Interior Design & Experience Studio operating from offices in London + Copenhagen, the identity concept functions around the collaborative thinking. We created a map of the global territory in which the founders are from, using the key component (+) to function as graphical language/ system which also enables to function at larger scale. The application of the Brand is sober and detailed on the purity and delicate touches of print magic.







































