Creative Office
Torvits + Trench by Sabbath ®
Symbolized on “+” as the paramount representation of union, the identity is tailored to represent synergy as the catalyst of change.
T+T is an Interior Design & Experience Studio operating from offices in London + Copenhagen, the identity concept functions around the collaborative thinking. We created a map of the global territory in which the founders are from, using the key component (+) to function as graphical language/ system which also enables to function at larger scale. The application of the Brand is sober and detailed on the purity and delicate touches of print magic.
Online @ sabbath.mx
Team
Design + Direction: Jorge Zamonsett & Luis Alberto
Photography: Rodrigo Chapa
Printshop : La Tipográfica
Photography: Rodrigo Chapa
Printshop : La Tipográfica
Paper Selection: Color Plan
Agency: VVS Group
Thank You!