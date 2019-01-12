Discover
EDITORIAL FOR WONDERZINE ABOUT THE HOME VIOLENCE
Ksusha Itwazcool
•
editorial for Wonderzine
about the home violence
THX 4 watching!
EDITORIAL FOR WONDERZINE ABOUT THE HOME VIOLENCE
364
1865
10
Published:
January 12th, 2019
Ksusha Itwazcool
Owners
Ksusha Itwazcool
Moscow, Russian Federation
EDITORIAL FOR WONDERZINE ABOUT THE HOME VIOLENCE
2018
364
1865
10
Published:
January 12th 2019
Tools
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
Graphic Design
,
Painting
,
editorial
Illustartions
vector
Illustrator
itwazcool
Report
