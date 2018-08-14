Ocean Rift/ 裂痕海洋





此系列作品以海洋危机为主题，用装置形态表现人类对生态系统破坏的隐喻，综合了自然、污染、人工合成元素、辐射和基因改造有关的海洋生物的奇异突变和死亡。

设计上结合产生破坏的原始材质、塑料、金属等，以及昏暗沉重的色彩和破坏场景带来的情感影响，来诠释“裂痕海洋”。





This series of works takes the ocean crisis as the topic, based on the Installation to present the ecosystem destruction by human activities. The singular mutation and death of marine life caused by Radiation and genetic modification, also involved elements of natural, polluting and synthetic.

The design combined with the destruction of raw materials, plastic, metal, and the dark heavy colors and the emotional impact of the destroyed scene, to interpret the "Ocean Rift".

