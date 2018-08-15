Studio Banana Rebrand, 2017

January 2017.
Studio Banana, London, Lausanne and Madrid based multidisciplinary studio, decided that its 10 years anniversary deserved much more than a simple brand refresh. It was time for
a complete and thorough rebranding.
The Outcome
It is right in front of you, speaking for itself. They new visual identity is direct, timeless and adaptable. It strengthens our 5 brand values: innovation, multidisciplinarity, quality, emotion and rationality. The sober use of black and white transmits honesty and solidity. The self-evident white space suggests the multiple possibilities of a blank page and brings openness to a wide variety of business areas.
