Studio Banana Rebrand, 2017
    Rebrand identity for Studio Banana, 2017
January 2017. 
Studio Banana, London, Lausanne and Madrid based multidisciplinary studio, decided that its 10 years anniversary deserved much more than a simple brand refresh. It was time for 
a complete and thorough rebranding. 





The Outcome
It is right in front of you, speaking for itself. They new visual identity is direct, timeless and adaptable. It strengthens our 5 brand values: innovation, multidisciplinarity, quality, emotion and rationality. The sober use of black and white transmits honesty and solidity. The self-evident white space suggests the multiple possibilities of a blank page and brings openness to a wide variety of business areas.


