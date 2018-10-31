Marco Oggian
A Coruña, Spain
Message
Message
100 // One hundred stories, one face
2597
329
22
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe Illustrator

    View Gallery

    Adobe Photoshop

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    The idea behind ‘100’ was to represent one hundred iconic people whilst still maintaining the same base, the same eyes and the same mouth, treati… Read More
    The idea behind ‘100’ was to represent one hundred iconic people whilst still maintaining the same base, the same eyes and the same mouth, treating the elements with simple geometric figures, making them recognisable only through the details and the color which render them unique. The project allows us to understand how our experience, age and education directs us to recognise one figure over another and above all, it forces us to realise how the small details make everyone unique but in reality, we are all the same too. Read Less
    Published:



100
One hundred stories
One face

The idea behind ‘100’ was to represent one hundred iconic people whilst still maintaining the same base, the same eyes and the same mouth, treating the elements with simple geometric figures, making them recognisable only through the details and the color which render them unique.

The project allows us to understand how our experience, age and education directs us to recognise one figure over another and above all, it forces us to realise how the small details make everyone unique but in reality, we are all the same too.





Pocko Face App

I developed the app simultaneously with the exhibition. I wanted the project to be accessible to all people, of all ages and cultures. I wanted anyone to be able to play with my illustrations, creating their own.

Pocko Face is the beginning of a multidisciplinary project that explores the relationships between the digital and analog world.
My character’s are based on the same round shape for the head as well as my signature pair of eyes, both aspects which remain constant in all designs. However it is the colours, accessories and details that define the differences between all the characters.




With Pocko Face you can create your own character and share it with friends and on the social network, inviting other people doing the same, creating a world of beautiful people different in small and big details but with the same unique soul.


Thank You!
Add to Collection
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.