moodley brand identity
Vienna, Austria
Message
Message
A&O Hostels - Branding
3502
534
38
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
A & O   –   B R A N D I N G
Travelling is easy.

If you lay down in one of a&o’s 25.000 beds, you will rest easy. Knowing, you saved a lot of money without forgoing comfort. We have aligned design and philosphy of one of the most well-known hotel and hostel chains.
C R E D I T S
Customer: A&O HOTELS and HOSTELS Holding GmbH 
Creative Direction: Volkmar Weiss
Art Direction: Volkmar Weiss
Graphic Design: Johanna Pötsch, Viktoria Hohl
Brand Consulting: Jakob Schneider
Text: Jakob Schneider
Portfolio-Fotografie: Aaron Jiang, Mafalda Rakoš
Project Management: Marlies Aringer, in Zusammenarbeit mit BWM Architekten 

Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.