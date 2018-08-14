David Navarro
Sabadell, Spain
Message
Message
Detectives de animales 3
776
126
5
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
Some of the illustrations and the cover for
"Detectives de animales 3", a children book that will be published just in Spain by Hidra editorial. 

Hope you like it :)
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.