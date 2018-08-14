Christian Hoiberg
Peaks of Arctic Norway
The Lofoten Islands in Northern Norway is a place which I keep falling in love with over and over again each time I visit. Spending close to half the year guiding photography tours in this region, I'm fortunate enough to see these locations in all types of conditions and I'm able to explore more remote and unknown areas in-between.

This gallery contains a series of mountain images that I've captured during the last year. It's a gallery that focus on the beautiful peaks, often in dramatic and rough conditions. 

All images are captured with either a Fuji X-T2 and 100-400mm or a Nikon D810 with a 24-70mm or 70-200mm. Some images are captured close to well-known areas while other required hours of hiking through unforgiving weather.
Thank you for watching. I hope you enjoyed this collection of images and perhaps even got inspired to grab your camera and head out. You can find more of my images on Instagram or visit my website to learn the techniques used in these images.
