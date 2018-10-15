OKANA POKĒ BAR

About

OKANA is a new take on hawaiian-inspired quick service poké shops, which have been strongly positioned around the world for offering flavorful, c… Read More

OKANA is a new take on hawaiian-inspired quick service poké shops, which have been strongly positioned around the world for offering flavorful, complete and healthy food. The visual identity is built out of typographic experimentation, focusing on blending and repetition; it aims to introduce the user to a full and unique experience inside a vibrant and deeply inspired urban space. We decided early on to exclude any hawaiian visual reference, so that the colors and textures of the ingredients in every bowl were highlighted throughout the branding system and inside the shop. Only certain applications use the hawaiian language to pay homage to the food's heritage, in a bold and atypical way. — [BRANDING, VISUAL COMMUNICATION, UI/UX OF MENU, STATIONARY, PACKAGING, UNIFORMS, SPACE-BASED BRAND APPLICATIONS] Read Less

Published: