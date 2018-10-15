OKANA POKĒ BAR
Mérida, México
OKANA es un restaurante inspirado en la gastronomía hawaiana, que se ha posicionado fuertemente en todo el mundo por ser una platillo rico, completo, saludable y práctico.
La identidad se construye a través de la experimentación tipográfica con énfasis en la fusión y la repetición, dentro de un espacio vibrante y con inspiración fuertemente urbana, en el que se elimina por completo toda referencia visual de Hawai, provocando que los ingredientes y las mezclas de color en cada bowl preparado sean los protagonistas. La integración de estos elementos logra que la marca ofrezca una experiencia atípica, fuerte y llena de contrastes, diferenciándose de cualquier marca en el giro, invitando al consumidor a descubrir la marca detalle a detalle.
OKANA is a new take on hawaiian-inspired quick service poké shops, which have been strongly positioned around the world for offering flavorful, complete and healthy food.
The visual identity is built out of typographic experimentation, focusing on blending and repetition; it aims to introduce the user to a full and unique experience inside a vibrant and deeply inspired urban space. We decided early on to exclude any hawaiian visual reference, so that the colors and textures of the ingredients in every bowl were highlighted throughout the branding system and inside the shop. Only certain applications use the hawaiian language to pay homage to the food's heritage, in a bold and atypical way.
Innovación en la experiencia de compra
El cliente buscaba innovar en la experiencia de compra y optimizar los tiempos de servicio, por lo que diseñamos una interfaz para que el usuario ordenara directamente en puntos de venta digitales, donde puede
familiarizarse con el menú a su ritmo para después ver todo el proceso de preparación de su bowl y terminar en la caja para elegir ítems complementarios.
Shopping experience innovation
The client wanted to innovate on the customer's shopping experience, so we designed an interface that serves as a menu in which the user can make an order directly on iPads, allowing them to get familiar with the products at their own pace and then inviting them to follow the process of assembly for their bowl, ending on the checkout point where they can pick complementary items and pay.
