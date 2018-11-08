About

Kish Kish is a DJ and Sneaker archivist from North London. Working in close partnership with a number of music and sneaker culture events around the globe, Kish invited us to create a dynamic identity to support the varying involvements and growing number of collaborations that hes part of. With social media being an integral platform to document his journey and daily routines, we created an identity that is easily adaptable to all applications. As a house-hold name within the sneaker community and paying homage to his colossal collection in excess of 2000 pairs, the concept of the typographic solution was drawn from the walls stacked high with shoe boxes in his apartment and colours taking reference from the shoes themselves.All images are copyright to their respective owners. Read Less

