Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Apps
Sign In
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
Lucas Wakamatsu
São Paulo, Brazil
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Annunciation
Illustration
,
Digital Art
,
768
239
3
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
1/9/2019
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Lucas Wakamatsu
São Paulo, Brazil
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Annunciation
Illustration
,
Digital Art
,
768
239
3
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
1/9/2019
Add to Collection
Annunciation
These illustration are inspired by a desire to declare something, it relates to the feeling of screaming good news out loud.
Contact me:
lucaswaka@gmail.com
Follow me:
Instragram
| Working not Working
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
Lucas Wakamatsu
São Paulo, Brazil
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
Randomix 4
by:
Lucas Wakamatsu
Illustration
388
1495
Gardeners
by:
Lucas Wakamatsu
Illustration
638
4748
Featured On:
10/31/2018
Coleção
by:
Lucas Wakamatsu
Illustration
2991
31742
Featured On:
7/31/2018
36 Days of Type - 2018
by:
Lucas Wakamatsu
Illustration
353
3656
To Go
by:
Lucas Wakamatsu
Illustration
2806
25150
Featured On:
6/9/2018
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Credits
Lucas Wakamatsu
São Paulo, Brazil
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tags
horse
flag
sounds
peacock
Rooster
news
star
dragon
birds
lion
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
AdChoices
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.