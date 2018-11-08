Collectible Fair 2018

About

Collectible is a pioneering fair exclusively gathering unique pieces and limited editions dedicated to contemporary collectible design of the 21st century. Conceived as a unifying platform and an exclusive meeting point in the heart of Europe, Collectible brings together renowned international galleries and designers, all at the forefront of creativity, selected by a committee composed of distinguished figures from the world of design. The event, which seeks to break with the traditions of conventional fairs, where a certain uniformity is offered, revives the design fair experience by offering visitors an opportunity to immerse themselves in an atmosphere closer to that of an art exhibition, where everything is for sale. Read Less

