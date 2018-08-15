About

Inspired by the unique musical history of Leith Theatre, independent design agency Touch has created a series of hanging banners — each a response to one of the acts that has played at the venue over the years — from Thin Lizzy’s career-defining early performances to Kraftwerk’s electrifying 1975 show, from Anna Meredith’s intoxicating compositions to Young Fathers’ triumphant gig on home turf earlier this year. Limited edition risograph prints, tote bags and t-shirts are available on the online shop — with all profits raised going back towards the ongoing transformation of the historic venue of Leith Theatre. Read Less

