Lucerna Music Bar – Visual Identity

The new logo of the popular club in Prague's iconic Lucerna palace, built and owned by the family of the former Czech president Václav Havel, works with the original symbol of a lantern, “lucerna” in Czech. In its simplified form it can also be reminiscent of an old microphone linking it to the venue heyday as cabaret Lucerna in the 1910s and 1920s. Modern visual style combines our Martin Vácha’s custom Fellix LMB typeface and predominantly black and white color scheme, which will gradually be supplemented by other colors. Read Less

