Bureau Oberhaeuser
Hamburg, Germany
QT In-Car Infotainment Demo
    In 2017, QT approached Bureau Oberhaeuser to design a demo interface for an in-car infotainment system that illustrates the system’s performance … Read More
    In 2017, QT approached Bureau Oberhaeuser to design a demo interface for an in-car infotainment system that illustrates the system’s performance capability. The demo was shown at CES 2018 in Las Vegas. The design is based on Bureau Oberhaeuser’s 2015 Tesla Infotainment Concept. Read Less
Designed in Hamburg, Germany by 
Bureau Oberhaeuser for QT
Dashboard Illustration by Timo Müller

