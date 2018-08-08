Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Apps
Sign In
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
Tobias Faisst
Berlin, Germany
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Ucon Acrobatics SS19
Photography
,
Graphic Design
,
Art Direction
,
852
168
7
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
8/8/2018
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Tobias Faisst
Berlin, Germany
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Ucon Acrobatics SS19
Photography
,
Graphic Design
,
Art Direction
,
852
168
7
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
8/8/2018
Add to Collection
Client: Ucon Acrobatics
Art direction and Design: Tobias Faisst
Photography: Tobias Faisst
Model: Samara & Daniel
Styling: Maren Langer
Hair and Makeup: Aennikin
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
Tobias Faisst
Berlin, Germany
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
Ucon Acrobatics AW18
by:
Tobias Faisst
Photography
1317
19374
Featured On:
1/30/2018
Ucon Acrobatics SS17
by:
Tobias Faisst
Art Direction
1579
22057
Featured On:
7/24/2016
Ucon Acrobatics SS18
by:
Tobias Faisst
Graphic Design
776
19463
Featured On:
7/18/2017
EIDOS – A transmedia project
by:
Tobias Faisst
Photography
768
17620
Featured On:
2/21/2018
Bocci Portfolio
by:
Tobias Faisst
Graphic Design
1148
32038
Featured On:
5/14/2017
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Credits
Tobias Faisst
Berlin, Germany
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
AdChoices
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.