Multiple Owners
Pavel Emelyanov Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation
Comence Studio Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation
Irina Emelyanova Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation
Novaroom
    Novaroom provides products for lighting and interior design selected from the leading manufacturers all over the world such as Eero Aarnio, Fritz… Read More
    Novaroom provides products for lighting and interior design selected from the leading manufacturers all over the world such as Eero Aarnio, Fritz Hansen, Normann Copenhagen, Tom Dixon and many others. Functionality, durability, simplicity and consistency of design are inherent characteristics of each model. We conveyed these principles in identity design: a timeless logotype, quality materials, minimalistic layouts and almost monochromatic color palette. Product images used for design belong to their respective owners. Read Less
