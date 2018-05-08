Stray Birds (group 2)

About

Some illustrations from my portfolio for graduation. hemed with Stray Birds of Indian poet Tagore. Each picture is accompanied by a short verse. Verse for the first picture is My evening came among the alien trees and spoke in a language which my morning stars did not know. The second one is The fountain of death makes the still water of life play. The third one is 10)The trees come up to my window like the yearning voice of the dumb earth. And the last one is The world puts off its mask of vastness to its lover. It becomes small as one song, as one kiss of the eternal. Read Less

