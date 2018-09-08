Charlotte Fosdike
Newcastle, United Kingdom
9th & Larkin
    San Fransisco based, bean-to-bar chocolatier, 9th & Larkin pride themselves in hand-crafting each and every chocolate bar, directly from the raw … Read More
    San Fransisco based, bean-to-bar chocolatier, 9th & Larkin pride themselves in hand-crafting each and every chocolate bar, directly from the raw cacao beans they source from regions all around the world. In order to create a packaging design that would reflect the rawness of their product, it felt natural to turn to the point of origin of the chocolate: the cacao pod.  The dried skin of the cacao pod provided a striking, one-of-a-kind pattern that was then transferred on to silk for screen printing. The resulting effect; a unique and tactile texture that resonates the chocolate’s call to nature.  Read Less
San Francisco​​​​​​​ based, bean-to-bar chocolatier, 9th & Larkin pride themselves in hand-crafting each and every chocolate bar, directly from the raw cacao beans they source from regions all around the world. In order to create a packaging design that would reflect the rawness of their product, it felt natural to turn to the point of origin of the chocolate: the cacao pod. 

The dried skin of the cacao pod provided a striking, one-of-a-kind pattern that was then transferred on to silk for screen printing. The resulting effect; a unique and tactile texture that resonates the chocolate’s call to nature. 

Visit their website: www.9thandlarkin.com



A considerable amount of chocolate was consumed in the making of this project.




