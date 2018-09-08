About

San Fransisco based, bean-to-bar chocolatier, 9th & Larkin pride themselves in hand-crafting each and every chocolate bar, directly from the raw cacao beans they source from regions all around the world. In order to create a packaging design that would reflect the rawness of their product, it felt natural to turn to the point of origin of the chocolate: the cacao pod. The dried skin of the cacao pod provided a striking, one-of-a-kind pattern that was then transferred on to silk for screen printing. The resulting effect; a unique and tactile texture that resonates the chocolate’s call to nature. Read Less

