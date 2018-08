About

ANABUKI COLLEGE GROUP is a group of various kinds of schools in Takamatsu, Japan. We made illustrations for each school and general entry pamphlet, WEB, poster, etc. We made happy scenes to express the charm of the school. We represented the school name "ANABUKI" symbolically by isometric typography. Those have a lot of scenes express various school's individuality and characteristics. Finally, in the poster, they are combined like a town, and it’s representing the entire group. Read Less

