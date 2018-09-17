Multiple Owners
HAUS studio Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Vincent Raineri Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Cadabra identity
    XYZ Technologies, first recognized as a provider of audiovisual and multimedia solutions, wanted to establish its own brand of creative services … Read More
    XYZ Technologies, first recognized as a provider of audiovisual and multimedia solutions, wanted to establish its own brand of creative services (Cadabra), allowing it to design captivating collective experiences while avoiding any confusion with its technical department. Inspired by their mission – which is to transform knowledge into a show – we took advantage of the repetition of the single vowel of the name to symbolize this transformation directly through the design of its logo. Then, to communicate the magic associated in all their productions, we developed the new identity using iridescent hot stamping, reacting to light in a shimmering iridescent color. Read Less
Cadabra

XYZ Technologies, first recognized as a provider of audiovisual and multimedia solutions, wanted to establish its own brand of creative services (Cadabra), allowing it to design captivating collective experiences while avoiding any confusion with its technical department. Inspired by their mission – which is to transform knowledge into a show – we took advantage of the repetition of the single vowel of the name to symbolize this transformation directly through the design of its logo. Then, to communicate the magic associated in all their productions, we developed the new identity using iridescent hot stamping, reacting to light in a shimmering iridescent color.

cadabra.one


Client  Cadabra
Strategy  Folk
Motion  Vincent Raineri
Printing  Prisma
Hot Stamping  Groupe Stylex
Events photos  Hé! Photographes

