Cadabra identity

About

XYZ Technologies, first recognized as a provider of audiovisual and multimedia solutions, wanted to establish its own brand of creative services … Read More

XYZ Technologies, first recognized as a provider of audiovisual and multimedia solutions, wanted to establish its own brand of creative services (Cadabra), allowing it to design captivating collective experiences while avoiding any confusion with its technical department. Inspired by their mission – which is to transform knowledge into a show – we took advantage of the repetition of the single vowel of the name to symbolize this transformation directly through the design of its logo. Then, to communicate the magic associated in all their productions, we developed the new identity using iridescent hot stamping, reacting to light in a shimmering iridescent color. Read Less

Published: