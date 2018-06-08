Hand-drawn graphic set/2017-2018

Personality Formation
It is inevitable for every human being to go through the process of the formation of personality. The process is an essential part of human development, and its success depends largely on inborn bio-data and social environment. Everybody has different combination of those factors, and some people are luckier than the others. What matter is how to use what you have got, how much efforts to put and how effective they are. In reality, it is a very difficult task. By far not everyone manages to become a complete person, and only very few grow into men of great mark who stand out from the crowd, have their own opinion and principles and aspire to self-development and improvement of the world around. In my opinion, we all should strive to get near to such persons, try to become better than we were yesterday and not only wish, but act.
Original size: 1000x700 mm.
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
Far Side of the Moon
We still do not know for sure what is happening on the far side of the Moon. Most probably, we will not get the answer soon, so it is anyone's guess. Here is a little fantasy on that subject.
Original size: 1000x700 mm.
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
Swan, Pike and Grawfish
The illustration is based on the Ivan Krylov's fable.
Swan, Pike and Grawfish
When teammates cannot make their mind as one,
No good will come of what they do;
But what will come instead is wasted time and torture.
Swan, Pike, and Crawfish, with good fortune,
Once joined to pull a loaded cart;
All three got harnessed to perform their part.
They pull with all their might - but gain not one iota!
The load is rather light if they could jointly try –
Yet Swan is reaching for the sky,
Crawfish is moving backwards; Pike, into the water.
Which one is right or wrong – to reckon isn't fair,
Save for the cart’s still being there.
Swan, Pike and Grawfish
When teammates cannot make their mind as one,
No good will come of what they do;
But what will come instead is wasted time and torture.
Swan, Pike, and Crawfish, with good fortune,
Once joined to pull a loaded cart;
All three got harnessed to perform their part.
They pull with all their might - but gain not one iota!
The load is rather light if they could jointly try –
Yet Swan is reaching for the sky,
Crawfish is moving backwards; Pike, into the water.
Which one is right or wrong – to reckon isn't fair,
Save for the cart’s still being there.
Original size: 700x500 mm.
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
Fall
There will be the long conceptual text about hidden meaning and my profound experience. But it is only the picture that shows my dislike for the fall. The fall is like in my country.
Original size: 800x640 mm.
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
Hello
It's untypical for me illustration for the international project which unites designers and illustrators from all over the world. It is dedicated to the international peace day. I represent my country Belarus. This uncommercial projects is for people. People who love each other and those that being hurt, also those who are hurt others ! yes. Why not? This is for them to may have peace by seeing this to be calm and think about their actions. Maybe we save a person from being hurt by others. Also this for Immigrated who lost their house and and family, those people who are suffering from war, or anyone who think are alone in the world.
Original size: 900x600 mm.
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
Sister
The graphic was created for my beloved sister. My sister always supports my creation and me. And she is always happy to receive some illustrations from me.
Original size: 700x500 mm.
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
Oil
Original size: 400x400 mm.
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
The Customs Man Has Cleared It
My new graphics is again devoted to the topic of importance and inevitable finiteness of time. Being born, we start our time on the only path leading to the finish. The time, like a snail, slowly but surely crawls to the abyss. At times, the movement seems to stop or it is almost not visible, but the process is ongoing. According to experienced people, with age, the snails speed up and break into a trot — they strive to finish. Then it becomes clear that each of us has a limited number of snails and they will not crawl backwards. In my opinion, it is important to use your time in a sensible way so that when you reach the finish line, you do not regret the wasted years and something you could have done. It is better to think about it while time is still crawling like a snail, because nobody knows whether there will be new starts or in the end, there is just a black abyss.
Original size: 1000x700 mm.
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
Temptation
Originally it was just a sketch for the future canvas. When I was working on the canvas I decided to turn the sketch into a graphic work.
Original size: 420x300 mm.
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
To Draw or Not to Draw
Original size: 300x300 mm.
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
Tit and Crane
The graphic work, which was designed to maximize the success of the person it belongs to. Most likely, only those who speak Russian will understand it without description, therefore I will briefly explain. There is a proverb: "It is better to have a tit in your hands than a crane in the sky". The meaning is this: it is better to really have little than to hope for something in the future, to aspire to have something bigger, better, but difficult to achieve or, most often, not attainable at all. As I strive for something more than I have and I can, I slightly altered this expression. In my work, both the crane and the tits are caught, which I wish all of you.
Original size: 400x400 mm.
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
Bread and Circuses
This expression was created more than two thousand years ago. It is still actual today, just the quantity of meals has increased and shows have become more spectacular.
Original size: 700x500 mm.
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
Prints for Upfest Festival (1. Tea Ceremony / 2. Rendezvous or Memory of the First Love)
The prints to the Europe’s largest street art & graffiti festival (Bristol, Great Britain) in which I am participating as an artist.
Original size: 400x320 mm.
Materials: Adode Illustrator, Wacom, letterpress.
Materials: Adode Illustrator, Wacom, letterpress.
Extra Effort
I think many people heard that to grow and get results in any field, to become successful, one needs to constantly make extra efforts. Sounds easy: get out of your comfort zone, work on yourself, and the result will not keep you waiting. Is it really so? I personally can say that it is extremely difficult, but interesting. However, when you systematically live in such a rhythm, it becomes easier. What seemed impossible yesterday, today becomes the norm of life. Yes, everyone is in different situation, in different mental and physical condition and, accordingly, the boundary behind which the extra effort begins is different, but all humans can do more than they do and become better than they are. It is important to realize this, and the most important is to act. One more essential factor on the way out of the comfort zone is luck. You can even win the jackpot in the lottery, and to achieve the goal will be much easier. Nevertheless, to win, you also need to make an effort: get off the couch and buy a lottery ticket.
Original size: 900x600 mm.
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
Materials: watercolor paper, ink, isograph.
Thanks for viewing!
kashtalyan.com
Follow me on instagram
facebook
Follow me on instagram
Thank You!