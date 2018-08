About

EMVY is a brand new cosmetic brand. Based on a red grape extract and other natural ingredients. Cruelty free, vegan, organic and minimalistic. We took a red grape color, softened it a bit to breath some freshness and youthfulness to the packaging. Ah, almost forgot to tell how we came up with such a naming: our client’s name is Maria Voskresenskaya. We took her initials 'M' and 'V' and came up with something simple yet classy. That’s how EMVY was born. Read Less

