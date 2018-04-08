All Season Typeface:
In the early days of the gas station, attendants would do more than just fill up your tank, they would often clean your windshield and check your oil, too. If you needed new oil, an attendant would grab a metal oil can, add oil to your car's engine, and then throw away the can.These days, the relatively few oil cans that survived that familiar pattern have become collectibles. These cans not only served as containers, they also gave oil companies one more opportunity to advertise their brand name and logo.
These vintage cans are also really good source for reflecting the power of “Public Gothic Typeface”, our condensed, vintage and industrial font family. it has been downloaded 100k during 5 months beta period and it has been licensed by several publishing and advertisement companies such as Avery Dennison, John Wiley and Sons, Dreamworks SGI, ESPN, TBWA, Vogue, Yahoo, Amerikan Airlines etc.
From the 3D Image to a Real Metal Can
First, we just created 3d-based illustrations to show our typeface. But when we open our exhibition in Istanbul, we would like to produce it as a real product. So we created metal cans with the support of Simsek Ambalaj, a metal can factory in Turkey. One year later, we invited to Grafik 14 in Zurich, a group exhibition and we produce a small size edition of our vintage oil can. (again with the support of Simsek Ambalaj)
What the Hell Happened to Our Society
New York based Design Director and the editor of Aisleone blog, Antonio Carusone shared his comment about the Public Gothic Oil Cans and he said, "I’m really digging these vintage oil can designs by Antrepo to showcase their typeface, Public Gothic. It makes you wonder what the hell happened to our society that made us go from nice packaging design like the old one, to current one.
Really what the hell happened to our society?
