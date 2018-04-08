



​​​​​​​ All Season Typeface:

Public Gothic





In the early days of the gas station, attendants would do more than just fill up your tank, they would often clean your windshield and check your oil, too. If you needed new oil, an attendant would grab a metal oil can, add oil to your car's engine, and then throw away the can.These days, the relatively few oil cans that survived that familiar pattern have become collectibles. These cans not only served as containers, they also gave oil companies one more opportunity to advertise their brand name and logo.





These vintage cans are also really good source for reflecting the power of “Public Gothic Typeface”, our condensed, vintage and industrial font family. it has been downloaded 100k during 5 months beta period and it has been licensed by several publishing and advertisement companies such as Avery Dennison, John Wiley and Sons, Dreamworks SGI, ESPN, TBWA, Vogue, Yahoo, Amerikan Airlines etc.







