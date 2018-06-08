Butcher Billy
Curitiba, Brazil
Message
Message
STATE Bags Presents Flint's Fantastic Five
2506
265
6
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe Photoshop

    View Gallery

    Adobe Illustrator

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    This is STATE Bags newest #WhatDoWeTellTheKids project, featuring Flint’s Fantastic Five - 5 real women who decided to stand, as social visionari… Read More
    This is STATE Bags newest #WhatDoWeTellTheKids project, featuring Flint’s Fantastic Five - 5 real women who decided to stand, as social visionaries, activist teachers, anti-bullying activists and defenders of democracy - they represent everything the city of Flint is all about: resiliency, pride and love. Read Less
    Published:
I was recently invited by STATE Bags to take part in its latest social initiative, called #FlintsFantasticFive. Four years ago, a man-made water crisis forced the residents of Flint, Michigan - a majority of which are black and 40% in poverty - to live with lead poisoned water. Following dozens of lawsuits, officials resignations, criminal indictments and a federal public health state of emergency, Flint residents are still living with the realities of this deadly issue, and dangers are still very much a part of their lives.

STATE Bags decided to shed light on their struggles and stories, highlighting the positive efforts and people driving their city, and gearing them up for back to school, so they are equipped to beat the odds so stacked against them.

This is STATE's newest #WhatDoWeTellTheKids project, featuring Flint’s Fantastic Five - 5 real women who decided to stand, as social visionaries, activist teachers, anti-bullying activists and defenders of democracy - they represent everything the city of Flint is all about: resiliency, pride and love.

Their superpowered personas are highlighted here - get to know more about each of them by clicking here.
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.