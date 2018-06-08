STATE Bags Presents Flint's Fantastic Five

About

This is STATE Bags newest #WhatDoWeTellTheKids project, featuring Flint’s Fantastic Five - 5 real women who decided to stand, as social visionari… Read More

This is STATE Bags newest #WhatDoWeTellTheKids project, featuring Flint’s Fantastic Five - 5 real women who decided to stand, as social visionaries, activist teachers, anti-bullying activists and defenders of democracy - they represent everything the city of Flint is all about: resiliency, pride and love. Read Less

Published: