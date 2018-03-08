Blok Design
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
48North
4040
658
27
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
    48North is a bold female led Canadian cannabis company. They wanted a corporate manifesto to celebrate the stories of women who use the plant in … Read More
    48North is a bold female led Canadian cannabis company. They wanted a corporate manifesto to celebrate the stories of women who use the plant in their journey towards health and wellness. We set out to create a deeply personal, intuitive experience that would reflect 48North’s unique philosophy and visionary approach to the evolving cannabis industry. Beginning with the title itself, Latitude calls the reader to explore, rethink and expand into the many opportunities this remarkable plant has to offer. Read Less
    Published:
48North, a bold female led company is rethinking the landscape of Cannabis in Canada. With their main focus being women we set out to create a brand that would represent the expansiveness, the boldness and the clarity of a company that is challenging preconceptions and opening possibilities.

Latitude, a communication platform, was created with the intent to celebrate the stories of women who use the plant in their journey towards health and wellness by bringing to life the deeply personal experiences that reflect 48North’s unique philosophy and visionary approach.
