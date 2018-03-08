48North, a bold female led company is rethinking the landscape of Cannabis in Canada. With their main focus being women we set out to create a brand that would represent the expansiveness, the boldness and the clarity of a company that is challenging preconceptions and opening possibilities.
Latitude, a communication platform, was created with the intent to celebrate the stories of women who use the plant in their journey towards health and wellness by bringing to life the deeply personal experiences that reflect 48North’s unique philosophy and visionary approach.
