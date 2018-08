La Montgolfière social sports club - Brand Identity

This place, full of history, is an old hot-air balloon canvas factory built in the 1850s without a building permit. Originally the building did not have a roof allowing, exceptionally, hot-air balloons to take off directly from the factory.

Its wooden structure and glazed corridors were later reinforced by Eiffel-type metal frames that covered the atrium with an imposing glass roof 18 metres high.

We worked with the founders of the place, Basile and Ruben, to develop the visual identity. The logo, a typogram entirely designed for La Montgolfière, is a statutory lettering including subtle graphic accidents, revealing a bold state of mind. The “O’s” are transformed into monograms, revealing the simplified design of a hot-air balloon. Supported by a simple graphic system, based on a fir green (the initial hue of the beams forming the framework of the facade) and the Panamera character, we have developed for pre-opening a visual language based on multiple typographical and photographic compositions and the production of strong verbal hooks. Posters, postcards, socks, totes bags, t-shits, flags, but above all a monumental tulle flag (6 meters high) welcomed a few hundred curious people last June. See you in September.



The Montgolfière is a majestic and hidden place of nearly 2000m², located near the Saint Martin canal in Paris: more than a simple sports hall, this social sports club will be a fusion between several atmospheres (music, art, sport, food). This Parisian address will become the new meeting point for a heterogeneous neighbourhood. Scheduled to open in September 2018.