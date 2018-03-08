Cream Electric Art
Sydney, Australia
Message
Message
IMAX - Films to the Fullest
2593
417
20
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe Photoshop

    View Gallery

    Adobe Premiere Pro

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    So proud of the huge team effort behind this new global IMAX campaign, “Films to the Fullest”. Commissioned by TBWA\Chiat\Day LA, it’s IMAX’s lar… Read More
    So proud of the huge team effort behind this new global IMAX campaign, “Films to the Fullest”. Commissioned by TBWA\Chiat\Day LA, it’s IMAX’s largest brand campaign ever. For the 3 executions, The Storm, Dog Fight & Exploration, CEA created the ship, planes, clouds, explosions, fields, window, space craft, earth & hurricane in CGI comping them with live footage & applying extra atmos & a cinematic grade. The brief called for looping, epic, immersive cinemagraphs & we were happy to deliver. Agency President: Erin Riley | CCO: Renato Fernandez | CD: Jason Karley | Senior Art Director: Stephen Lum | Senior Copywriter: Liz Cartwright | Director of Design: Mark Sloan | Designer: Robbie Reynolds | Management Supervisor: Teddy Notari | Global Brand Lead: Nicole Rowett | Account Executive: Erin Woods | Director of Business Affairs: Robin Rossi | Senior Strategist: Corianda Dimes | Planning Director: Anita Schillhorn | Executive Producer: Hashi Clark | Sound Design: Lime Studios Read Less
    Published:
THE STORM



DOG FIGHT


EXPLORATION
So proud of the huge team effort behind this new global IMAX print & motion campaign, “Films to the Fullest”.
Commissioned by TBWA\Chiat\Day LA, it’s IMAX’s largest brand campaign ever.
For the 3 executions, The Storm, Dog Fight & Exploration, CEA created the ship, planes, clouds, explosions, fields, window, space craft, earth & hurricane in CGI comping them with live footage & applying extra atmos & a cinematic grade.
The brief called for looping, epic, immersive cinemagraphs & we were happy to deliver. 

Agency President: Erin Riley | CCO: Renato Fernandez | CD: Jason Karley | Senior Art Director: Stephen Lum | Senior Copywriter: Liz Cartwright | Director of Design: Mark Sloan | Designer: Robbie Reynolds | Management Supervisor: Teddy Notari | Global Brand Lead: Nicole Rowett | Account Executive: Erin Woods | Director of Business Affairs: Robin Rossi | Senior Strategist: Corianda Dimes | Planning Director: Anita Schillhorn | Executive Producer: Hashi Clark | Sound Design: Lime Studios


Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.