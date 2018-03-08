IMAX - Films to the Fullest

THE STORM
DOG FIGHT
EXPLORATION
So proud of the huge team effort behind this new global IMAX print & motion campaign, “Films to the Fullest”.
Commissioned by TBWA\Chiat\Day LA, it’s IMAX’s largest brand campaign ever.
For the 3 executions, The Storm, Dog Fight & Exploration, CEA created the ship, planes, clouds, explosions, fields, window, space craft, earth & hurricane in CGI comping them with live footage & applying extra atmos & a cinematic grade.
The brief called for looping, epic, immersive cinemagraphs & we were happy to deliver.
Agency President: Erin Riley | CCO: Renato Fernandez | CD: Jason Karley | Senior Art Director: Stephen Lum | Senior Copywriter: Liz Cartwright | Director of Design: Mark Sloan | Designer: Robbie Reynolds | Management Supervisor: Teddy Notari | Global Brand Lead: Nicole Rowett | Account Executive: Erin Woods | Director of Business Affairs: Robin Rossi | Senior Strategist: Corianda Dimes | Planning Director: Anita Schillhorn | Executive Producer: Hashi Clark | Sound Design: Lime Studios
Thank You!