IMAX - Films to the Fullest

About

So proud of the huge team effort behind this new global IMAX campaign, “Films to the Fullest”. Commissioned by TBWA\Chiat\Day LA, it’s IMAX’s largest brand campaign ever. For the 3 executions, The Storm, Dog Fight & Exploration, CEA created the ship, planes, clouds, explosions, fields, window, space craft, earth & hurricane in CGI comping them with live footage & applying extra atmos & a cinematic grade. The brief called for looping, epic, immersive cinemagraphs & we were happy to deliver. Agency President: Erin Riley | CCO: Renato Fernandez | CD: Jason Karley | Senior Art Director: Stephen Lum | Senior Copywriter: Liz Cartwright | Director of Design: Mark Sloan | Designer: Robbie Reynolds | Management Supervisor: Teddy Notari | Global Brand Lead: Nicole Rowett | Account Executive: Erin Woods | Director of Business Affairs: Robin Rossi | Senior Strategist: Corianda Dimes | Planning Director: Anita Schillhorn | Executive Producer: Hashi Clark | Sound Design: Lime Studios Read Less

