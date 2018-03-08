Brooks MakerLab

Title: MakerLab Mural 2018

Client: Brooks Running





Finished this a few months back. This is for an experimental lab/workshop at the Brooks Running HQ in Seattle, WA. The space's purpose is to encourage the design team and others to get more hands-on with materials and processes. Also the space and tools encourage creativity and to facilitate the escape from the digital medias that we typically rely on.

You can sew, drill, saw, hot melt etc. anything you want.



I'll try and post photos of the full finished space with all the equipment etc. down the road.



