Amtrak: The Southwest Chief

“Southwest Chief” was commisioned for Amtrak and in-train publication “ Amtrak The National .” This new body of work celebrates the romanticism of train travel and the light of the southwest as a unifying ingredient- taking you from inside the train, out the window and the places Amtrak’s Southwest Chief can take you. ⠀





Instagram Story Highlight For me, this project is special as I was able to take my father on what he called “a trip of a lifetime.” Check out myfor behind the scenes and outtakes of our father and son journey through the American Southwest. ⠀

