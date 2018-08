Trieste Estate Summer Festival: Three months of art shows, concerts, cinema and theatre in Trieste, Italy.

For the fourth time around, Studio Mut created the visual communication for the festival, including posters, advertising, program books, and a mobile website.





For the City of Trieste

Branding, poster series, program books (Italian, English), responsive website.

Design: Studio Mut. Thomas Kronbichler, Martin Kerschbaumer, Matteo Campostrini

Photos in Trieste: Roberto Pastrovicchio