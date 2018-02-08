Loulou and Tummie .
PAPERTOYS EXTRATERRESTRES
PAPERTOYS BOOK
EXTRATERRESTRES

We created eleven simple robot and alien paper toys to build yourself. No scissors or glue needed. 
All the templates are pre-cut and scored so you just pop them out and start folding. 


CLIENT:
Fleurus Editions
