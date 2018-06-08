SMK / University of applied social sciences

About

At its core the visual identity for the University of Applied Social Sciences is a graphic system helping to overcome any limitations of a traditional logo and helping to recognise the brand from a distinctive set of different visual elements, pictograms. The whole identity system is based on University’s mission, core values, modern approach and open mindedness. It also becomes a symbol of constant change, where every person has the possibility to create his own unique logo. Read Less

