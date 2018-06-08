Multiple Owners
Andstudio . Vilnius, Lithuania
Karolina Pečiukonytė Vilnius, Lithuania
Augustinas Paukste Vilnius, Lithuania
Domas Mikšys Vilnius, Lithuania
SMK / University of applied social sciences
3919
499
28
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe Illustrator

    View Gallery

    Adobe Photoshop

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    At its core the visual identity for the University of Applied Social Sciences is a graphic system helping to overcome any limitations of a tradit… Read More
    At its core the visual identity for the University of Applied Social Sciences is a graphic system helping to overcome any limitations of a traditional logo and helping to recognise the brand from a distinctive set of different visual elements, pictograms. The whole identity system is based on University’s mission, core values, modern approach and open mindedness. It also becomes a symbol of constant change, where every person has the possibility to create his own unique logo. Read Less
    Published:




SMK / University of Applied Social Sciences

SMK university of applied social sciences is based in Vilnius, Lithuania. It is an educational institution geared towards students – one’s individual
talent, potential, and intelligence that must be disclosed, developed and valued. Our biggest inspiration were SMK people. Every SMK student is
a unique individual, all together they are forming a vibrant, dynamic and active community. To represent every individual we created more than 200 pictograms. Together they become a graphic system that overcomes any limitations of a traditional logo and helps to recognise the brand from a distinctive set of different visual elements.

DELIVERABLE: BRANDING SYSTEM / COMMUNICATION DESIGN /  WEB DESIGN
-
2018 
© &ANDSTUDIO








01-

SMK Student Identity Generator

Here we present the SMK logotype generator. With this app SMK students can create their own unique symbol. 4 easy steps of games and tests and 
the application generates a personal logotype. The exported logotype can be used on any university paper work, social media or merchandising.








02-

SMK Web page -

As the brand and experience pushed out across digital, we created a fluent web page experience where identity symbols helps to tell a stories about specialties and core values of the university. Web page creates a link between physical identity objects and digital environment. 
03-

SMK identity -

The whole identity system is based on University’s mission, core values, modern approach and open-mindedness. It also becomes a symbol of constant change, where every person has the possibility to create his own unique SMK visual identity.








SMK / UNIVERSITY OF APPLIED SOCIAL SCIENCES
CLIENT: SMK  /  BRANDING: ANDSTUDIO  /  PHOTOS BY:  MARTYNA JOVAISAITE, SIMONA VALIUŠKYTĖ  /  ANIMATION: MEINART


Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.