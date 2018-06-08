SMK / University of Applied Social Sciences
SMK university of applied social sciences is based in Vilnius, Lithuania. It is an educational institution geared towards students – one’s individual
talent, potential, and intelligence that must be disclosed, developed and valued. Our biggest inspiration were SMK people. Every SMK student is
a unique individual, all together they are forming a vibrant, dynamic and active community. To represent every individual we created more than 200 pictograms. Together they become a graphic system that overcomes any limitations of a traditional logo and helps to recognise the brand from a distinctive set of different visual elements.
DELIVERABLE: BRANDING SYSTEM / COMMUNICATION DESIGN / WEB DESIGN
2018
SMK Student Identity Generator
Here we present the SMK logotype generator. With this app SMK students can create their own unique symbol. 4 easy steps of games and tests and
the application generates a personal logotype. The exported logotype can be used on any university paper work, social media or merchandising.
SMK Web page -
As the brand and experience pushed out across digital, we created a fluent web page experience where identity symbols helps to tell a stories about specialties and core values of the university. Web page creates a link between physical identity objects and digital environment.
SMK identity -
The whole identity system is based on University’s mission, core values, modern approach and open-mindedness. It also becomes a symbol of constant change, where every person has the possibility to create his own unique SMK visual identity.
CLIENT: SMK / BRANDING: ANDSTUDIO / PHOTOS BY: MARTYNA JOVAISAITE, SIMONA VALIUŠKYTĖ / ANIMATION: MEINART
