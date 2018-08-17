Aurélien Longo
Bordeaux, France
Message
Message
ADIDAS DAY ONE _ CAMERA BACKPACK
4742
534
27
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
Featured In:
Product Design
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Aurélien Longo
Bordeaux, France
Message
Message
ADIDAS DAY ONE _ CAMERA BACKPACK
4742
534
27
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
Featured In:
Product Design
  • Add to Collection
ADIDAS DAY-ONE (OUTDOOR) _  CAMERA BACKPACK

Because Life is too short to only be designing shoes :-)
In 2016 I set up myself a new challenge : design a backpack for my own needs as a part-time photographer ( www.aurelienlongo.com ). I took me few months to understand how to design an accessory like this. It was completely new to me and very different compared to footwear-design. 

"Utilitarian in its nature adidas DAY ONE collection combines technical performance with street-worthy style. Designed for the urban explorer, this backpack offers convenient storage and access to all of your essentials. A detachable camera bag inside the main compartment and a removable travel pouch on the left shoulder strap let you customise the pack to suit your needs."

Camera backpack
retail price : 200€
development : Kate Ridgwell, Liv Montuori
product manager : Olivia Fernandez, Darryl Charles
-


         
2016
www.endclothing.com
www.endclothing.com
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.