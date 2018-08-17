ADIDAS DAY ONE _ CAMERA BACKPACK

ADIDAS DAY-ONE (OUTDOOR) _ CAMERA BACKPACK





Because Life is too short to only be designing shoes :-)

In 2016 I set up myself a new challenge : design a backpack for my own needs as a part-time photographer ( www.aurelienlongo.com ). I took me few months to understand how to design an accessory like this. It was completely new to me and very different compared to footwear-design.





"Utilitarian in its nature adidas DAY ONE collection combines technical performance with street-worthy style. Designed for the urban explorer, this backpack offers convenient storage and access to all of your essentials. A detachable camera bag inside the main compartment and a removable travel pouch on the left shoulder strap let you customise the pack to suit your needs."





Camera backpack

retail price : 200€

development : Kate Ridgwell, Liv Montuori

product manager : Olivia Fernandez, Darryl Charles

-









2016