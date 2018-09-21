Hiné Mizushima（水島ひね）
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Video: Lake Monsters (music by They Might Be Giants)
A commissioned hand-embroidered music video, Lake Monsters, for my favourite rock band, They Might Be Giants.

This embroidery method is called Kogin, an old traditional folk needlework from the north of Japan. One of the features is making stitches in parallel, so they build up like a raster display.

I used special Japanese Kogin fabrics & thick threads. Most of them, I hand-dyed to the colours I wanted.
It took really long time to make this video, but I really like the result!
This song is from the fantastic new They Might Be Giants' album, I Like Fun. Enjoy! :)


NYのロックバンド、ゼイマイトビージャイアンツのオフィシャルミュージックビデオを製作しました。
主に自分で染めたこぎん刺し用の布と糸を使用した刺繍アニメーションです。
図鑑風に５種類のレイクモンスターの生態を紹介しています。​​​​​​​

WORK-IN-PROGRESS
I dyed Japanese Kogin fabrics and threads first.
Hand-dyed Kogin fabric and threads.
Thank you for watching!
