Video: Lake Monsters (music by They Might Be Giants)

A commissioned hand-embroidered music video, Lake Monsters , for my favourite rock band, They Might Be Giants .





This embroidery method is called Kogin, an old traditional folk needlework from the north of Japan. One of the features is making stitches in parallel, so they build up like a raster display.





I used special Japanese Kogin fabrics & thick threads. Most of them, I hand-dyed to the colours I wanted.

It took really long time to make this video, but I really like the result!

I Like Fun This song is from the fantastic new They Might Be Giants' album,. Enjoy! :)









主に自分で染めたこぎん刺し用の布と糸を使用した刺繍アニメーションです。