FAZUA – E BIKE

The german e-Bike company FAZU asked me to create a 50sec clip for the eurobike show. The job did sound quite nice, also because they assured me I can work in a free and creative style. The down side, I only had two weeks for the job. So I did need some animation help and also I was very lucky to have Ronny Schmidt, because he knew how to convert the CAD files into common 3D files.





About the creative process, the main goal was to show that the engine is very light. Which is represented by all the flying parts.

That it fits into many different bike systems. These are the lego like parts, which are clicking together.

That it can run with 4 different support modes. Therefore we used 4 colours, 4different Objects in the “washing machine”…

That it can run in different terrains and different bikes. Cloth, Bubble, Black Rubber.

And at the speed of 25km/h the engine disconnects from the bike, which let's you easily continue paddling with higher speeds.To visualize this abstract mechanic, we created the spinning tubes representing the engine from the previous shot.





Besides from that I really tried to work very close with the sound designer (Jürgen Branz) to have a nice match between sound and image.



