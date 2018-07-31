Obé is an app for online exercise routines and classes. Our task was to give its branding a refreshment and an upgrade. We created a design that communicates the power and innovation of the brand, it makes it stand out from the conventional training programs with an avant-garde and highlighted look. 

Our inspiration: James Turrel meets Dan Flavin. We created a powerful visual image: fresh, bright, fun, strong. It reflects energy with powerful and stimulating colors, dynamic forms performing together to compose a feeling of dynamism and transformation. We created Turrel inspired color gradient and iridescent texture. Combined with experimental and fun editorial design, it creates a dynamic brand, giving an illusion of constant movement. 

​​​​​​​Obé, sing the body electric.
Photos by Rodrigo Chapa

