Pure Lofoten ©Rafał Nebelski​​​​​​​









Jest kilka takich miejsc na świecie, gdzie każdy fotograf krajobrazu chciałby się znaleźć. Lofoty w północnej Norwegii są jednym z nich.





Zdjęcia z prezentowanego tutaj cyklu, zajęły wysokie miejsce w międzynarodowych konkursach fotograficznych:

II pozycja oraz tytuł Best of Show w International Photography Award

I miejsce w Prix de la Photographie, Paris (P×3)













There are several places in the world where every landscape photographer would like to work. Lofoten, Norwegian archipelago is one of them.





Shots from the „Pure Lofoten” series presented here, were awarded the 2nd place and Best of Show in the International Photography Award, and 1st place at Prix de la Photographie, Paris (P×3)







