Creative Chef Records: Food / Music / Design

About

Creative Chef Jasper Udink Ten Cate and design studio Autobahn launch a new bespoke and thrilling concept that mixes various disciplines in a new… Read More

Creative Chef Jasper Udink Ten Cate and design studio Autobahn launch a new bespoke and thrilling concept that mixes various disciplines in a new product. Creative Chef Records is a series of music titles from various popular music acts, presented with a ceramic design plate inside a record sleeve. On the back of the sleeve there is a Spotify link to one song of the artist. Follow the step-by-step instructions to cook the favorite dish of that artist and serve it on the ceramic plate. Read Less

Published: