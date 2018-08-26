Masaomi Fujita / tegusu Inc.
Yokohama, Japan
Message
Message
Fukahori Riusuke Exhibition
6346
691
18
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net

平塚市美術館にて2018年7月7日〜9月2日開催の「深堀隆介展ー平成しんちう屋ー」。金魚の持つ神秘性に魅了され、創作を続ける深堀隆介さんは、透明樹脂にアクリル絵具で金魚を描くという独自の斬新手法で注目を集める現代美術家です。tegusuでは本展覧会の広報物のデザインを担当しています。

the Exhibition “Riusuke Fukahori -Heisei Shinchiuya-” is being held now in Hiratsuka Museum of Art. Fukahori alternates between pouring resin into a vessel and painting goldfish with acrylic paint, giving the resulting work a three-dimensional optical effect. tegusu was responsible for the main graphic of the exhibition’s PR tools and the design of printed materials.

Riusuke Fukahori WEB SITE :
http://goldfishing.info


Client : Hiratsuka Museum of Art
Direction, Design : Masaomi Fujita (tegusu inc.)

Check out our latest project :


Thank you for watching!


Thank You!
Add to Collection
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.