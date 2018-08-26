Fukahori Riusuke Exhibition





平塚市美術館にて2018年7月7日〜9月2日開催の「深堀隆介展ー平成しんちう屋ー」。金魚の持つ神秘性に魅了され、創作を続ける深堀隆介さんは、透明樹脂にアクリル絵具で金魚を描くという独自の斬新手法で注目を集める現代美術家です。tegusuでは本展覧会の広報物のデザインを担当しています。





the Exhibition “Riusuke Fukahori -Heisei Shinchiuya-” is being held now in Hiratsuka Museum of Art. Fukahori alternates between pouring resin into a vessel and painting goldfish with acrylic paint, giving the resulting work a three-dimensional optical effect. tegusu was responsible for the main graphic of the exhibition’s PR tools and the design of printed materials.







http://goldfishing.info Riusuke Fukahori WEB SITE :



