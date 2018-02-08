UVMW Studio
Hestia Artistic Journey (Artystyczna Podróż Hestii)
Hestia Artistic Journey (Artystyczna Podróż Hestii)
    The main visual theme of the APH campaign were visual forms of presenting statistic data. Numbers and statistics allowed us describe in an abstra… Read More
    The main visual theme of the APH campaign were visual forms of presenting statistic data. Numbers and statistics allowed us describe in an abstract way the strength and position of Hestia's Artistic Journey. We created about a dozen messages which addressed various aspects related to the competition - the art market and APH's position in relation to other institutions, which types of visual arts are missing in the applications as well as information regarding due dates and prizes for the contestants.
Hestia Artistic Journey Competition​​​​​​​

The main visual theme of the APH campaign were visual forms of presenting statistic data. Numbers and statistics allowed us describe in an abstract way the strength and position of Hestia's Artistic Journey. We created about a dozen messages which addressed various aspects related to the competition - the art market and APH's position in relation to other institutions, which types of visual arts are missing in the applications as well as information regarding due dates and prizes for the contestants.​​​​​​​

Design and concept of the campaign: UVMW
Copywriting: Tymek Pasierbiak 
Printed materials: Drukarnia Klimiuk
Production of the statuettes: Mozi
Photographers: Aleksandra Pavoni / Piotr Litwic (exhibition, opening)

