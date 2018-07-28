SWEET galaxy

About

It's been exactly 5 years since I created experimental video «Pacific Light»(2013), where I first mixed oil, water and ink together in a bright dance of colors. Since then, I’ve developed my style by experimenting with graphics and adding new materials. I worked with metallic paints in the videos "O D Y S S E Y"(2015) and "Sweet Dreams"(2016), and with neon colors in "NEON 4K"(2016). This project presents selected 4K HDR footage that I created during the year. Video by Rus Khasanov Music by Dmitry Evgrafov Read Less

