Ruslan Khasanov
Yekaterinburg, Russian Federation
SWEET galaxy
    Adobe Photoshop

    Adobe After Effects

    It's been exactly 5 years since I created experimental video «Pacific Light»(2013), where I first mixed oil, water and ink together in a bright d… Read More
    It's been exactly 5 years since I created experimental video «Pacific Light»(2013), where I first mixed oil, water and ink together in a bright dance of colors. Since then, I’ve developed my style by experimenting with graphics and adding new materials. I worked with metallic paints in the videos "O D Y S S E Y"(2015) and "Sweet Dreams"(2016), and with neon colors in "NEON 4K"(2016). This project presents selected 4K HDR footage that I created during the year. Video by Rus Khasanov Music by Dmitry Evgrafov Read Less
It's been exactly 5 years since I created experimental video «Pacific Light»(2013), where I first mixed oil, water and ink together in a bright dance of colors. Since then, I’ve developed my style by experimenting with graphics and adding new materials. I worked with metallic paints in the videos "O D Y S S E Y"(2015) and "Sweet Dreams"(2016), and with neon colors in "NEON 4K"(2016).

This project presents selected 4K HDR footage that I created during the year.
Specially for this project, Dmitry Evgrafov composed a lovely piece of music.
Website  |  Instagram  |  Facebook  |  Twitter
