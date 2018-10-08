Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Apps
Sign In
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
Kasiq Jungwoo
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Fashion Illustration series [The SCRAT]
Fashion
,
Art Direction
,
3271
326
20
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
8/10/2018
Featured In:
Illustration
—
8/9/2018
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Kasiq Jungwoo
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Fashion Illustration series [The SCRAT]
Fashion
,
Art Direction
,
3271
326
20
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
8/10/2018
Featured In:
Illustration
—
8/9/2018
Add to Collection
About
About
Artwork for [The Scrat] watercolor on paper © kasiq
Published:
Artwork for [The Scrat]
watercolor on paper © kasiq
http://kasiq.com
http://instagram.com/kasiqjungwoo
http://facebook.com/kajungwoo
http://fashion.sivillage.com/magazine/getMagazineTotalMain?mhc=MAIN
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
Kasiq Jungwoo
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
Fashion Drawing
by:
Kasiq Jungwoo
Illustration
19
121
Fashion Illustration
by:
Kasiq Jungwoo
Fashion
16
77
Fashion Illustration
by:
Kasiq Jungwoo
Fashion
13
78
Fashion Shoes Illustration Collection_kasiq
by:
Kasiq Jungwoo
Fashion
83
309
Fashion Illustration
by:
Kasiq Jungwoo
Fashion
32
187
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Description
Artwork for [The Scrat] watercolor on paper © kasiq
Published:
Credits
Kasiq Jungwoo
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tags
kasiq
Drawing
Fashion
Style
watercolor
thescrat
이정우
수채화
watercolors
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
AdChoices
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.