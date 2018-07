About

A celebration of color, Keaykolour introduces unique shades designed to family beautifully together. Drawing on the playful experience color can evoke, this piece encourages the mixing and matching of color. Loose and unbound, cards can be combined and recombined using die cut shapes as view finders, mashing up color combinations. The result is a dare-we-say fun paper spec’ing experience that reinvigorates the potential of colored paper in design. Read Less

