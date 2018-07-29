Ascot racehorse: You bring the colour.

YOU BRING THE COLOUR

for Ascot Racecourse

This year I had the privilege to be the artist collaborating with Antidote Agency for Ascot Racecourse's King George Weekend.

Horseback riding is probably one of the biggest joys I had in my life. It's the unique effort of a human to run harmonically with an animal. It's a symbol of liberty and openness. Professional racehorses are so much than just horseback riding. These are sport, social, fashion, political or even gossip events to be discussed and analysed from various points of view.