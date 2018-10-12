Shane Griffin
New York, NY, USA
Chromatic : Film
    Chromatic : a film exploring light and glass. By Shane Griffin
Chromatic - Film installation. Originally premiered at TED 2018 "Age Of Amazement", Chromatic explores the phenomena of light & glass in motion. The film is an evolving art piece.
Chromatic at TED 2018
Chromatic at JW Marriott in Downtown Los Angeles
