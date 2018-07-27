skander khlif
70 Years Porsche - Behind Peter Lindbergh
70 Years Porsche 
behind 
Peter Lindbergh 
As part of the “Porsche Talent Project” that was launched by the sports car manufacturer with the aim of giving young artists the opportunity to collaborate with the greats from the field, i was given the wonderful opportunity to work with the living Legend Peter Lindbergh for a unique photoshoot to celebrate 70 years of Porsche! I enjoyed shooting the behind the scenes under the guidance of one of my idols, the inventor of the "super models". The photographs will be displayed at an exclusive exhibition in Berlin and donated afterwards for a good cause! 




