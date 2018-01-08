Infundibulum — Mart (The Market), SS19

Prokudin-Gorskii’s technical process was ahead of its time: he was producing color photographs long before color film was invented. As one of the earliest precursors of modern-day RGB color processing, Prokudin-Gorskii would take three separate black and white photos of the same scene using a separate color filter — red, green and blue — for each. When projected through their respective filters in the darkroom, these negatives together produced a color image.





I have been inspired by Prokudin-Gorskii’s process for some time, and when Ilya Varegin approached me to shoot his upcoming collection, the technique seemed like a perfect fit. A prominent Russian costume designer and the founder of the brand “Infundibulum,” Ilya creates art that pays homage to historical heritage while maintaining contemporary relevance.